DAQO New Energy GAAP EPADS of $6.99 beats by $0.70, revenue of $1.28B beats by $100M
Apr. 21, 2022 6:49 AM ETDaqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- DAQO New Energy press release (NYSE:DQ): Q1 GAAP EPADS of $6.99 beats by $0.70.
- Revenue of $1.28B (+399.8% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
- Polysilicon production volume was 31,383 MT in Q1 2022, compared to 23,616 MT in Q4 2021
- Polysilicon sales volume was 38,839 MT in Q1 2022, compared to 11,642 MT in Q4 2021
- Polysilicon average total production cost was $10.09/kg in Q1 2022, compared to $14.11/kg in Q4 2021
- EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $826.8 million in Q1 2022, compared to $251.1 million in Q4 2021. EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 64.6% in Q1 2022, compared to 63.5% in Q4 2021
Outlook and guidance:
The Company expects to produce approximately 32,000MT to 34,000MT of polysilicon in the second quarter of 2022 and approximately 120,000MT to 125,000MT of polysilicon in the full year of 2022, inclusive of the impact of the Company's annual facility maintenance.
This outlook reflects Daqo New Energy's current and preliminary view as of the date of this press release and may be subject to changes. The Company's ability to achieve these projections is subject to risks and uncertainties. See "Safe Harbor Statement" at the end of this press release.
- Shares +1.78% PM.