Insteel GAAP EPS of $1.99, revenue of $213.2M
Apr. 21, 2022 6:55 AM ETInsteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Insteel press release (NYSE:IIIN): FQ2 GAAP EPS of $1.99.
- Revenue of $213.2M (+53.4% Y/Y).
- “Momentum across our business remains positive driven by robust demand from our customer base and price increase initiatives to recover rapidly rising raw material, labor, utility and freight costs,” commented H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s President and CEO. “For the balance of our fiscal year, we expect continued strong performance due to underlying strength across all our non-residential construction markets together with the usual seasonal upturn in demand that occurs during our third and fourth quarters.”