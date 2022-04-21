Pentair Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats by $0.04, revenue of $999.6M beats by $50.77M
- Pentair press release (NYSE:PNR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $999.6M (+15.4% Y/Y) beats by $50.77M.
OUTLOOK:
The company updates its estimated 2022 GAAP EPS from continuing operations to approximately $3.40 to $3.50 and on an adjusted EPS basis to approximately $3.70 to $3.80 vs consensus of $3.72. The company updates full year 2022 sales guidance to be up approximately 9 to 11 percent on a reported basis. The company’s outlook for 2022 does not include Manitowoc Ice. The company expects full year free cash flow to approximate 100 percent of net income.
In addition, the company introduces second quarter 2022 GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance of approximately $0.91 to $0.94 and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $0.98 to $1.01 vs consensus of $1.00. The company expects second quarter sales to be up approximately 11 to 13 percent on a reported basis compared to the second quarter of 2021.