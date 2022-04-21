Goldman Sachs scraps free car rides for bankers on speculations of CEO to take profit share
Apr. 21, 2022 7:03 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) will pull back the perk it had commenced two years ago amid rising Covid cases - free daily car rides to and from the office.
- It has decided to maintained to provide cars to employees who work until late.
- This step comes immediately after the bank announced to hike the meal allowance to $30 from $25.
- As an internal memo is yet to be released for the same and thus the effective date for the action is not yet known.
- A Wall Street Journal report stated as reported by NY Post, "The perks are getting scrapped as hard-charging CEO David Solomon and other top officers will reportedly win a share of profits from the bank's private investment funds — a new payout scheme that could shower Goldman's top brass with hundreds of millions of dollars in bonuses."
- Proxy advisory firm, Glass Lewis said Goldman Sachs' plan to pay a $30M one-time bonus to CEO Solomon and a $20M bonus to COO John Waldron is excessive.