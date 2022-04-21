Marsh & McLennan Non-GAAP EPS of $2.30 beats by $0.16, revenue of $5.55B beats by $50M

Apr. 21, 2022 7:04 AM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Marsh & McLennan press release (NYSE:MMC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.30 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $5.55B (+9.3% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Reported growth in GAAP operating income of 6% and adjusted operating income of 12%.
  • The Company repurchased 3.2 million shares of stock for $500 million in the first quarter.
  • Dan Glaser, President and CEO, said: "Marsh McLennan started 2022 with an excellent first quarter. We generated underlying revenue growth of 10%, adjusted operating income growth of 12%, and adjusted EPS growth of 16%. We are well-positioned for another solid year."
