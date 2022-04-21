Huntington Bancshares Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.65B beats by $20M
Apr. 21, 2022 7:05 AM ETHuntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Huntington Bancshares press release (NASDAQ:HBAN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.65B (+20.4% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- "As we look forward to the remainder of the year, we remain confident in our outlook for revenue and continued profit growth. Credit continues to perform exceptionally well in keeping with our aggregate moderate-to-low risk profile through-the-cycle. Through our disciplined and proactive approach, Huntington is well positioned to manage through the uncertainty in the global macro-environment. We continue to look forward with optimism and remain focused on delivering profitable growth."
This was corrected on 04/21/2022 at 7:09 AM. The original post updated to include revenue.