Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY), which traded at a record high in London earlier this week, -9% Thursday after becoming the latest miner to disclose disappointing production results and warning of higher than expected costs this year.

In its Q1 operations update, Anglo (OTCQX:AAUKF) said it raised its FY 2022 cost guidance by 9%, citing lower than expected production, inflationary pressures and stronger currencies in commodity producing countries.

"Production in the normally slower first quarter was 10% lower than the same period in 2021, impacted by peak COVID-related absenteeism, high rainfall affecting operations in South Africa and Brazil, and safety and other operational challenges at metallurgical coal and iron ore operations," CEO Mark Cutifani said.

Q1 platinum group metals production fell 6% Y/Y to 956K oz, iron ore sank 19% to 13.2 M tons, and copper slumped 13% to 140K tons, hurt by heavy rainfall in South Africa and Brazil.

For the full year, Anglo (OTCQX:AAUKF) lowered production estimates for platinum group metals to 3.9M-4.3M oz from previous guidance of 4.1M-4.5M oz, iron ore to 60M-64M tons from 63M-67 M tons, and metallurgical coal to 17M-19M tons from 20M-22M.

Anglo's production update follows releases this week from BHP, Rio Tinto and Vale that all showed weak quarters.