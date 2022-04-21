Life sciences company, Danaher (NYSE:DHR), is trading flat in the pre-market Thursday even after reporting better than expected financials for 1Q 2022 as its topline growth continued to show signs of a slowdown amid waning COVID-19 benefit.

The quarterly revenue for the company climbed ~12% YoY to $7.7B compared to over 20% YoY growth recorded for both previous quarters.

The impact of COVID-19 related testing stood at ~4% YoY, while base business core sales growth reached ~8% YoY on a non-GAAP basis. For 3Q and 4Q 2021, the impact of COVID-related tailwinds stood at ~11% YoY and ~10% YoY, respectively.

Meanwhile, the earnings for 1Q 2022 increased ~1% YoY to $1.7B while non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earning per share rose ~10% YoY to $2.76.

Chief Executive Rainer M. Blair highlighted the tough comparisons with last year. “Our team successfully navigated a dynamic environment to deliver double digit core revenue growth, approximately 10% adjusted earnings per share growth and $2.0 billion of operating cash flow, despite difficult prior year comparisons,” he said.

For 2Q 2022, Danaher (DHR) projects a mid-single-digit percent range of non-GAAP core revenue growth for the base business, including 200 – 300 bps impact from the COVID-19 related shutdowns in China.

For the full year, the company reiterated its projection for non-GAAP core revenue growth for base business at a high-single-digit percent range.

A conference call on earnings is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 a.m. ET.

