AT&T (NYSE:T) shares rose in premarket trading on Thursday after the Dallas-based telecom provider said it added nearly 700,000 postpaid phone subscribers during the quarter.

During the period, AT&T earned 77 cents per share on $38.1 billion in revenue, including $29.7 billion from continuing operations, up 2.5% year-over-year. Net income from continuing operations came in at 65 cents per share.

Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn 71 cents per share.

AT&T (T) shares rose slightly more than 1% to $19.65 in premarket trading.

Verizon (VZ), which competes with AT&T (T), is set to report first-quarter earnings tomorrow morning.

In addition, AT&T said wireless revenue grew 5.5% to $20.1 billion as it added 691,000 subscribers, its highest level in a decade.

However, operating income for the segment fell 3.2% year-over-year to $5.9 billion. Expenses during the quarter were up 9.5% year-over-year to $14.2 billion, as the company shut down its 3G network, incurred higher equipment costs, spent more on bundling HBO Max and had other expenses.

“AT&T has entered a new era, meeting this opportunistic moment from a position of flexibility and strength thanks to our evolving networks, enhanced customer experience, growing 5G and fiber customer base and a much stronger balance sheet," AT&T Chief Executive John Stankey said in a statement.

The company, which also spun out its WarnerMedia segment into the newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), said HBO and HBO Max added 3 million subscribers during the quarter, a stark contrast to Netflix (NFLX), which recently said it lost 200,000 subscribers during the quarter, including 700,000 from suspending its operations in Russia.

At the end of the quarter, HBO and HBO Max had 76.8 million subscribers, including 48.6 million domestically, a figure that rose 1.8 million from the previous quarter.

AT&T ( T completed its spin-off of WarnerMedia into the newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery ( WBD ) on April 8.