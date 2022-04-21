US Foods sees Q1 revenue and EPS head of analysts estimates
Apr. 21, 2022 7:13 AM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- US Foods (NYSE:USFD) expects Q1 net sales to have increased 24% to $7.8B, gross profit increased 19% to $1.2B.
- Net loss available to shareholders improved to $16M; diluted EPS loss stood at $0.07 while adj. diluted EPS seen at $0.36.
- Analysts consensus estimates for Q1 revenue and EPS stands at $7.52B and $0.22 respectively.
- Adj. EBITDA increased 40% to $241M.
- Total case volume increased 4% for the quarter led by 3% increase in total restaurant volume, a 64% increase in hospitality volume and a 1% increase in healthcare volume; independent restaurant case volume rose 9%.
- Net Debt reduced to $4,803M, resulting in a net leverage ratio of 4.3x at the end of Q1.
- "We continued to accelerate profitable market share growth, gross margin expansion and cost reduction to deliver one of our strongest quarters since the pandemic began, despite continuing to endure COVID-19 impacts and industry-wide supply chain challenges. Our strong performance, coupled with ongoing progress we are advancing across our initiatives, underscores our confidence in the 2022 outlook, as well as our long-range plan," CEO Pietro Satriano commented.
- FY22 guidance provided in February is reaffirmed.
- Shares trading 2.9% higher premarket.