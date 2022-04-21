Quest Diagnostics Q1 sees decline in COVID testing revenue; FY22 EPS outlook raised

Apr. 21, 2022 7:20 AM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Doctor taking swab test sample of elderly patient, PCR.

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) reported mixed Q1 results but raised its FY22 EPS outlook.

Q1 net revenue declined -4% Y/Y to $2.61B and missed analysts' estimates.

COVID-19 testing revenues decreased -27.66% Y/Y to $599M.

"COVID-19 volumes remained strong early in the quarter and decreased in February and March, in line with the market," said Quest Chairman, CEO and President Steve Rusckowski.

Diagnostic information services revenues declined -3.9% Y/Y to 2.54B; while Base business revenues grew +6.3% Y/Y to $2.01B.

Q1 Adjusted EPS declined -14.4% Y/Y to $3.22 but beat analysts' estimates.

Outlook:

"We continue to make investments to further accelerate growth in the base business, while our efforts to improve productivity are helping us to offset inflationary pressures. Based on our strong performance in the quarter and our expectations for the remainder of 2022 we have raised our full year guidance," said Rusckowski.

The company raised the lower end of its net revenue guidance. FY22 net revenue is now expected to between $9.2B to $9.5B, from prior estimate of $9.0B to $9.5B. Consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.35B.

Quest (DGX) also raised the lower-end outlook for COVID-19 testing revenues, which is now expected to be in the range of $0.85B and $1.00B, from prior outlook range of $0.7B to $1.0B.

Full year 2022 reported diluted EPS is now expected to be between $7.88 and $8.38, compared to prior guidance range of $7.63 to $8.33.

Adjusted diluted EPS expected to be between $9.00 and $9.50, prior estimate of $8.65 to $9.35. Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $8.98.

