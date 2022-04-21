Descartes acquires Foxtrot for $4M
Apr. 21, 2022 7:24 AM ETThe Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Descartes Systems (NASDAQ:DSGX) acquired San Francisco-headquartered Foxtrot, a leading provider of machine learning-based mobile route execution solutions, for $4M utilizing cash on hand.
- Foxtrot’s advanced machine learning algorithms leverage millions of data points collected from vehicles in the field, helping customers reduce last-mile costs, improve customer service and learn service factors that improve route efficiency and on-time performance.
- "Foxtrot enhances our recent investment in GreenMile, as both companies have extensive experience in the retail food and beverage distribution vertical. We also see an immediate opportunity to leverage Foxtrot’s capabilities across our wider route planning and execution solution suite," CEO Edward J Rya commented.