Guardforce AI skyrockets 35% in early trade on initial U.S. robotics solutions rollout
Apr. 21, 2022 7:30 AM ETGuardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) rallied 34.7% higher premarket after it announced the rollout of its robotics services in New Jersey, U.S. where the company's U.S. offices are based.
- The robots are deployed in office buildings where they are tasked with disinfection duties on a trial basis.
- The rollouts which will also include T-series robots for reception services in restaurants, hotels and malls are designed for providing the company with feedback and intelligence on other features and applications required by customers.
- The next phase of service expansion will include applications such as delivery, security and advertising.
- "By integrating the U.S. deployed robots onto Guardforce AI's robotics management platform, the company will progress towards building a truly intelligent network of robots with the ability to help customers reduce labor cost and improve operational efficiency," chairman Terence Yap commented.