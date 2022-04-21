AutoNation Non-GAAP EPS of $5.78 beats by $0.53, revenue of $6.75B beats by $240M

Apr. 21, 2022 7:33 AM ETAutoNation, Inc. (AN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • AutoNation press release (NYSE:AN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.78 beats by $0.53.
  • Revenue of $6.75B (+14.4% Y/Y) beats by $240M.

  • "Our Associates delivered record results with outstanding performances across our business sectors. Used vehicle revenue increased 47% and our used vehicle retail unit sales increased 11% compared to the prior year. Our After-Sales team delivered a tremendous quarter with an increase in After-Sales gross profit of 19%. Consumer demand for personal vehicle ownership remains strong and our self-sustaining used vehicle business continues to meet this demand through our sourcing capabilities, selection of vehicles, footprint, digital tools, and core efficiencies," said Mike Manley, AutoNation Chief Executive Officer.

