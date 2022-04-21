Watsco GAAP EPS of $2.90 beats by $1.10, revenue of $1.52B beats by $130M

Apr. 21, 2022 7:33 AM ETWatsco, Inc. (WSO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Watsco press release (NYSE:WSO): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.90 beats by $1.10.
  • Revenue of $1.52B (+33.3% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
  • Same-store sales growth of 25%.
  • Albert H. Nahmad, Watsco’s Chairman and CEO, commented: “Watsco delivered exceptional performance during the first quarter. The Company achieved strong performance across all geographic markets and product categories and reflects a combination of strong unit growth, our ability to capture increased cost of goods through higher selling prices, a richer mix of high-efficiency systems and what, we believe, are technology-driven gains in market share. Our teams and associates are accomplishing extraordinary things and we thank them for their commitment and remarkable efforts to serve customers under what continues to be challenging circumstances. Although it is still early in the year, we are encouraged by current demand trends and expect Watsco to produce another record year.”
