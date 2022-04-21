Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) fell in early trading on Thursday, despite topping estimates with its Q1 report. The retailer's guidance for the full year came in slightly short of consensus marks with inflation headwinds playing in.

Comparable store sales increased 5.2% during Q1, comprised of comparable average ticket growth of 6.7% and a decline in comparable average transaction count of 1.4%. The retailer said comparable store sales growth reflected robust demand for everyday merchandise, including consumable, usable and edible products and strength in winter seasonal goods, partially offset by a slower start to the spring selling season.

Gross profit fell to 34.9% of sales from 35.2% in the prior year's first quarter. TSCO's price management actions and other margin driving initiatives were able to offset the majority of the impact from significant product cost inflation pressures and higher transportation costs. Product mix from the strong growth of C.U.E. products were noted to also be unfavorable to gross margin.

Tractor Supply (TSCO) reported operating income rose 6.0% year-over-year to $244.3 million.

CEO outlook: "While we anticipate that we will continue to operate in a highly inflationary and volatile environment, we believe Tractor Supply is uniquely positioned for growth with a resilient, domestic business model that has stood the test of time."

Shares of Tractor Supply were down 3.70% premarket to $212.90 following the earnings report.