In line with many of its peers, Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is flying higher on optimistic commentary from management on a recovery in travel demand.

In its Thursday morning earnings print, the Seattle-based air carrier reported a smaller than expected loss of -$1.33 per share alongside better than expected revenue, $20 million above forecasts.

While the quarter’s numbers are not astounding, the close to the quarter was noted as particularly strong. Given this dynamic, CEO Ben Minicucci was eager to offer an optimistic outlook from that dovetails with prior forecasts from American Airlines (AAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and United Airlines (UAL).

"March results were particularly strong, marked by our highest cash sales month in history and revenues that exceeded 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic began” he said. “Our people are working hard to get our airline back to its pre-COVID size and to return to growth from there, all while delivering the operational excellence that we're known for.”

To be sure, the company cited a shortage of pilots and high fuel costs as a catalyst for schedule cuts that will curtail ability to keep up with robust demand. These cuts have reduced full year capacity expectations to flat to down 3% versus 2019. The company had previously expected up to 3% growth.

Nonetheless, the maintenance of margins and a broad based recovery for the travel industry is taking the stock higher. Shares gained about 5% in Thursday’s pre-market session.

