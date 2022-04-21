GSK/CureVac second gen COVID-19 shot shows promise against Omicron in mouse study
Apr. 21, 2022 7:38 AM ETCureVac N.V. (CVAC), GSKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares are trading higher in the pre-market Thursday after the German biotech announced promising pre-clinical data for a second-generation bivalent COVID-19 vaccine candidate it jointly develops with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK).
- In the study, the animals were immunized on day 0 and day 28 with a 0.5 µg dose of the monovalent second-generation vaccine candidate or with a 0.5 µg dose of the bivalent vaccine candidate combining two mRNAs encoding for the Beta and the Delta variant.
- According to the company, the experimental bivalent candidate “significantly reduced” the virus level of mice upon exposure to either variant on day 56.
- Notably, the bivalent vaccine candidate is found to have led to twofold higher virus neutralizing antibody levels against the Omicron variant compared to the levels seen against the Delta variant.
In March, CureVac (CVAC) announced the dosing initiation in a Phase 1 trial for its GSK (GSK)-partnered second gen mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine called CV2CoV.