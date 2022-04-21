BitNile in green on launching Bitcoin Lending Platform through its DP Lending subsidiary
Apr. 21, 2022 7:39 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BitNile (NYSE:NILE) trades 9.2% higher premarket after it plans to fund up to $100M in commercial loans to small, publicly traded companies, secured by Bitcoin, through its subsidiary, Digital Power Lending (DP Lending).
- During 2022, BitNile plans to significantly expand its Bitcoin mining production capacity, growing its number of Bitcoin miners to 20.6K, representing an expected mining production capacity of ~2.24 exahashes per second.
- The company plans to hold up to $100M of self-mined Bitcoin in reserve to back the expansion of commercial loans to be offered through a new lending platform known as Ault Lending, powered by DP Lending.
- The funding of the platform is expected to occur over an approximate 2-year period and it is created to lend to publicly traded companies under $250M in market cap.
- The program is expected to commence in May 2022.
- The company’s goal is to provide a Bitcoin-backed lender to fund these public companies in a unique way by leveraging today’s DeFi technology and the growing acceptance of Bitcoin worldwide.
- For the year ended Dec.31, 2021, the company reported revenue from lending and trading activities at DP Lending of ~$17M and total assets of ~$100M.