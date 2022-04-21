Atlantic Coastal gets Nasdaq notice for delay in filing of annual report

Apr. 21, 2022 7:41 AM ETAtlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (ACAH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAH) said that on April 19 it received a notice from Nasdaq for not being in compliance with the exchange's listing requirement as the company had not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
  • The SPAC said the notice has no immediate effect on the listing of its securities on Nasdaq and it has 60 days, or until June 20, to submit a plan to regain compliance but that no plan would be needed if it submitted the 10-K before the plan's due date.
  • The company noted that on April 20, it filed the 10-K and notified Nasdaq of the filing.
