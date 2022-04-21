KeyCorp Q1 earnings miss with lower fee income amid market uncertainty

Apr. 21, 2022 7:41 AM ETKeyCorp (KEY)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Keybank bank in Maine city with sign and building

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) stock is dropping 1.2% in premarket trading after Q1 earnings and revenue missed the consensus estimates in a quarter where it recorded a $83M provision for credit losses compared with a $93M credit in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 EPS of $0.45 vs. average analyst estimate of $0.49; vs. $0.64 in the prior quarter and $0.61 in the year-ago quarter.

"Our strong loan pipelines position us well for continued growth in 2022," said Chairman and CEO Chris Gorman. "Market uncertainty, resulted in lower-than-expected fee income, which impacted our investment banking business and drove market related adjustments."

The company's market share increased for both consumer and commercial businesses, with average loans rising 4% Q/Q. In it's consumer mortgage business, Laurel Road generated $820M of loan originations.

Q1 net interest income (taxable equivalent) of $1.02B fell from $1.04B in Q4 2021 and increased from $1.01B in Q1 2021.

Q1 noninterest income of $676M dropped 26% from $909M in Q4 and 8.4% from $738M in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue of $1.70B, trailing the $1.74B consensus, dipped from $1.95B in Q4 and $1.75B in the year-ago period.

Q1 total noninterest expense of $1.07B fell from $1.17B in the previous quarter and was roughly flat from the year-ago level.

Personnel expense of $630M fell 6.5% Q/Q and rose 1.0% Y/Y; non-personnel expense of $440M dropped 11% Q/Q and 1.6% Y/Y.

Average loans of $103.8B rose 4.4% from $99.4B in Q4 2021.

Average deposits of $150.2B slipped 0.6% from $151.0B in Q4.

Provision for credit losses was $83M vs. $4M in Q4 and net benefit of $93M in Q1 2021; net loan charge-offs in Q1 was 0.13% of average total loans vs. 0.8% in Q4 and 0.46f% in Q1 2021.

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations was 14.12%, down from 18.69% in Q4 2021 and from 18.25% in Q1 2021.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

