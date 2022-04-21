NextEra Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.02, revenue of $2.89B
Apr. 21, 2022 7:42 AM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- NextEra Energy press release (NYSE:NEE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $2.89B (-22.5% Y/Y).
- For FY2022, the company continues to expect adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.85 vs. consensus of $2.81.
- For 2023 through 2025, the company expects to grow roughly 6% to 8% per year off the expected 2022 adjusted earnings per share, this translates to adjusted earnings per share ranges of $2.93 to $3.08, $3.13 to $3.33 and $3.35 to $3.60.
This was corrected on 04/21/2022 at 7:54 AM. The original post erroneously reported incorrect non-GAAP EPS.