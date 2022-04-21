Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) +2.9% pre-market Thursday after reporting better than forecast Q1 adjusted earnings and revenues, as volume growth, price gains and margin expansion helped offset higher energy costs.

Q1 net income rose to $1.57B, or $2.11/share, from $991M, or $1.32/share, in the year-earlier quarter, and operating EBITDA increased 40% Y/Y to $3.17B.

Q1 net sales topped expectations in all business segments: Packaging and Specialty Plastics +25% Y/Y to $7.63B, Industrial Intermediates and Infrastructure +25% to $4.52B, Performance Materials +44% to $3.05B.

Dow (DOW) said local prices across its three segments increased between 24% and 39%; Q1 overall sales volume rose 3%, free cash flow totaled $1.3B, and the company repurchased $600M in stock during the quarter.

Additionally, Dow (DOW) unveiled plans to expand its global alkoxylation capacity in the U.S. and Europe to support global growth in key end-markets that are delivering 10%-15% annual growth rates.

Dow shares, which have gained for eight consecutive trading days leading up to the earnings report, are up 19% YTD and 8% during the past year.