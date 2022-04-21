Mullen cheers on conducting solid-state battery cell testing with BIC
Apr. 21, 2022 7:48 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) rallies 17% higher premarket after it announced solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Indiana.
- BIC is focused on the rapid development, testing and commercialization of safe, reliable and lightweight energy storage systems for defense and commercial customers.
- BIC is a collaborative initiative designed to incorporate leadership from renowned universities, government agencies, and commercial enterprises.
- The purpose of this test is to determine the sustained (30s) discharge power capability of a battery at 2/3 of its OCV at each of various depths of discharge.
- This testing characterizes the ability of a battery to provide a sustained discharge over a range of power levels representative of EV applications.