Mullen cheers on conducting solid-state battery cell testing with BIC

Apr. 21, 2022 7:48 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) rallies 17% higher premarket after it announced solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Indiana.
  • BIC is focused on the rapid development, testing and commercialization of safe, reliable and lightweight energy storage systems for defense and commercial customers.
  • BIC is a collaborative initiative designed to incorporate leadership from renowned universities, government agencies, and commercial enterprises.
  • The purpose of this test is to determine the sustained (30s) discharge power capability of a battery at 2/3 of its OCV at each of various depths of discharge.
  • This testing characterizes the ability of a battery to provide a sustained discharge over a range of power levels representative of EV applications.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.