Kohl's has T. Rowe Price in its corner in boardroom battle

T. Rowe Price Associates said it plans to back all of the Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) nominees for the board of directors.

The support for the department store's slate is a direct setback to activist hedge fund Macellum Advisors, which is looking to nab control of the board.

"We intend to vote for the 13 nominees presented by the Kohl’s board. We do not intend vote on the Macellum card, and we will not support any of its 10 nominees," read the statement from T. Rowe Price.

The backdrop: Macellum has accused Kohl's of not doing enough to improve its business and pushed the company to put itself up for sale. T. Rowe Price is large holder of Kohl's (KSS) stock with 6.8 million shares held at the end of December to mark a 5.29% stake.

Kohl's (KSS) has a shareholder meeting set for May 11 to vote on the board.

Shares of Kohl's (KSS) are up 22.19% on a year-to-date basis amid the activist investor push and M&A focus.