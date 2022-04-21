Oatly enhances executive leadership team with new COO and Global President role
Apr. 21, 2022 7:52 AM ETOatly Group AB (OTLY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) expanded its executive leadership team with the addition of two senior consumer packaged goods industry veterans - Jean-Christophe Flatin named as Oatly's Global President and Daniel Ordonez has been named COO.
- Mr. Flatin joins Oatly with 30+ years of experience at Mars, which included managing high-growth brands and leading global organizations while Mr. Ordonez joins Oatly with almost 30+ years of experience in consumer packaged goods, primarily at Danone and Unilever.
- Current COO, Peter Bergh has been named as chief strategy officer.
- All the changes are effective June 1, 2022.
- Shares trading 2.5% higher premarket.