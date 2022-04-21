Oatly enhances executive leadership team with new COO and Global President role

Apr. 21, 2022 7:52 AM ETOatly Group AB (OTLY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Oat Milk Giant Oatly Makes Public Debut On NASDAQ

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) expanded its executive leadership team with the addition of two senior consumer packaged goods industry veterans - Jean-Christophe Flatin named as Oatly's Global President and Daniel Ordonez has been named COO.
  • Mr. Flatin joins Oatly with 30+ years of experience at Mars, which included managing high-growth brands and leading global organizations while Mr. Ordonez joins Oatly with almost 30+ years of experience in consumer packaged goods, primarily at Danone and Unilever.
  • Current COO, Peter Bergh has been named as chief strategy officer.
  • All the changes are effective June 1, 2022.
  • Shares trading 2.5% higher premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.