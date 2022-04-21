Chalice Brands acquires $2.63M assets to expand presence in Oregon cannabis market
Apr. 21, 2022 8:01 AM ETChalice Brands Ltd. (CHALF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Chalice Brands (OTCQB:CHALF) announced the agreement on Thursday to acquire two retail stores from Miracle Greens and two outdoor cultivation assets from Totem Farms for total consideration of $2.63M.
- The two retail dispensaries located in Bend and Corvallis, Oregon while cultivation assets are located in Grants Pass.
- The cannabis company told 50% of consideration will be paid in cash and remaining 50% to be split equally between equity and debt that includes promissory note to be paid over fifty-four months at 8% interest.
- "We are pleased to have completed the accretive transaction of Totem Farms and Miracle Greens to expand Chalice’s retail presence and cultivation capacity to bolster our market share in the Oregon cannabis market," said John Varghese, Executive Chairman of Chalice Brands.
