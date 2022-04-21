Ford in attempt to reinventing itself plans four new EVs in its Lincoln lineup
Apr. 21, 2022
"This is just the start of our electric journey." Lincoln President Joy Falotico said in a company statement
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) plans to launch four new EVs into its Lincoln lineup by 2026 which was announced along with the introduction of a new concept EV called the Lincoln Star.
- "As Lincoln enters the next chapter in our transition to a zero-emissions future, the Lincoln Star Concept will lead the way for our portfolio of fully electric vehicles," Falotico added.
- Lincoln expects EVs to make up more than half of its global volume by mid-decade and 90% of its North American sales by 2030.
- While Lincoln has failed to gain much traction in the U.S. in recent years outside of its large Navigator SUV, brand sales stood at 112K units in 2019 and it dropped to 87K vehicles in 2021.
- In China, Lincoln has seen strength with 7% growth in 2021 sales; Lincoln achieved record Q1 sales of 19.4K+ units (+0.8% Y/Y) in China
- Shares trading 1.8% higher premarket.