Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) reported mixed earnings results on Thursday morning.

The Swiss-based tobacco giant beat revenue and EPS expectations for the first quarter, but lowered expectations ahead. The company cut adjusted earnings per share guidance for the full year to between $5.35 and $5.46 from between $6.12 to $6.30. The trimmed estimates came in below analysts' already tempered consensus at $5.88.

"The recent months have been an extremely challenging time for many in the PMI family given the war in Ukraine," Polish-born CEO Jacek Olczak said. "Our primary concern is for our people and their families, and we are doing everything in our power to help them."

Russia has been a headline concern for the tobacco industry overall, with Philip Morris being no exception. In 2021, 10% of PMI’s total cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume and around 6% of PMI’s total revenue was derived from Russia. As a result, analysts expected a sharp contraction in shipments across Eastern Europe stemming from sanctions and shutdowns in the region. In this context, a 7.3% drop in shipments to the region was a positive surprise.

Still, the company expects to take a $0.60 hit to full-year EPS expectations from Russia and Ukraine, accounting for the lowered guidance and countering promising trends in heated tobacco and cigarette alternatives.

Shares fell by about 1% in pre-market hours.

