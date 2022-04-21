Columbia Banking System GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.07, revenue of $170.38M beats by $4.29M
Apr. 21, 2022 8:10 AM ETColumbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Columbia Banking System press release (NASDAQ:COLB): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $170.38M (+15.7% Y/Y) beats by $4.29M.
- Record non-PPP first quarter loan production of $464.2M.
- Deposits increased $289.1M.
- Net interest margin of 3.12%, an increase of 7 basis points from the linked quarter.
- Total deposits at March 31, 2022 were $18.30B, an increase of $289.1M from December 31, 2021.
- Columbia recorded a $7.8M recapture for credit losses for the first quarter of 2022 compared to an $11.1M provision for the linked quarter and a net provision recapture of $800K for the comparable quarter in 2021.