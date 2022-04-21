Columbia Banking System GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.07, revenue of $170.38M beats by $4.29M

Apr. 21, 2022 8:10 AM ETColumbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Columbia Banking System press release (NASDAQ:COLB): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $170.38M (+15.7% Y/Y) beats by $4.29M.
  • Record non-PPP first quarter loan production of $464.2M.
  • Deposits increased $289.1M.
  • Net interest margin of 3.12%, an increase of 7 basis points from the linked quarter.
  • Total deposits at March 31, 2022 were $18.30B, an increase of $289.1M from December 31, 2021.
  • Columbia recorded a $7.8M recapture for credit losses for the first quarter of 2022 compared to an $11.1M provision for the linked quarter and a net provision recapture of $800K for the comparable quarter in 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.