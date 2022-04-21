DIRTT Environmental Solutions jumps 18% after prelim revenue, guidance update
Apr. 21, 2022 8:15 AM ETDIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) released preliminary results on Thursday under which Q1 revenue is expected to be $38M (+28.8% Y/Y) in line with the guidance. That compares with consensus revenue estimate of $39.78M.
- Guidance Update: The construction company said it expects its Q2 revenue to range between $43-$47M vs. consensus of $41.92M.
- Also, FY22 guidance is raised to $175-$185M from prior range of $170-$180M. The revised estimate comes in line with consensus of $175.33M.
- Stock is up 18% in premarket trading.
- Earlier (Feb. 23): DIRTT Environmental Solutions Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.08, revenue of $42.9M beats by $1.55M