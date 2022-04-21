Moderna to seek U.S. nod for COVID-19 shot in very young kids by April end - Reuters
Apr. 21, 2022
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) plans to file for the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 shot targeted at kids aged six months to five years by end of April, Reuters reported citing a company spokesperson.
- The Omicron variant was dominant during the company’s pediatric trial, and the Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech said that the two-dose vaccine was ~38% and 44% effective in preventing infections among 2 to 5-year-olds and children aged 6 months to under 2 years, respectively.
- Currently, the company’s MRNA-based vaccine, branded as Spikevax, is indicated in the U.S. for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals aged 18 years and older. It is authorized for use in those aged six years and older in Europe.
- Last June, the company sought the FDA’s emergency use authorization (EUA) for the vaccine targeting adolescents.