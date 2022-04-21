Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) increased its 2022 guidance for net interest income on Thursday to incorporate expected improved interest rates and says it will now achieve medium-term financial goals by the second half of this year.

In addition to loan growth across its businesses in Q1 2022, Huntington (HBAN) "saw net interest income expansion, deposit growth and demonstrated disciplined expense management with continued sequential quarter reductions in noninterest expense, driving record PPNR (preprevision net revenue)," said Chairman, President and CEO Steve Steinour

The bank increases its 2022 guidance for net interest income to include the improved rate curve outlook; it now expects NII, excluding PPP, PAA, to rise in the mid-to-high teens vs. its prior guidance of up high single to low double-digits.

The company, though, now expects 2022 noninterest income to be flat to down low single digits vs. its prior guidance of up low single digits.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) anticipates 2022 net charge-off rate of ~20 basis points vs. its previous guidance of less than 30 bps.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.32 beat the consensus of $0.30 and fell from $0.36 in Q3.

Huntington (HBAN) shares are rising 0.2% in premarket trading.

Q1 total revenue (fully taxable equivalent) of $1.65B was unchanged from the prior quarter and climbed 20% from the year-ago period.

Q1 net interest income (FTE) of $1.15B rose from $1.14B in the prior quarter and from $978M in the year-ago quarter; net interest margin of 2.88% increased from 2.85% in Q4 2021 and fell from 3.48% in Q1 2021.

Q1 total adjusted noninterest expense of $1.01B fell from $1.03B in Q4 2021 and increased from $772M in Q1 2021.

Average loans and leases increased to $111.1B from $109.5B in Q4; average core deposits of $139.1B rose from $138.0B in Q4.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

