Kopin expands OLED business with new customers and orders
Apr. 21, 2022 8:22 AM ETKopin Corporation (KOPN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) received new orders for its Organic Light Emitting Diode displays and silicon backplane products for new customers and new applications.
- Kopin commenced shipping its Lightning 720p OLED microdisplays to a new customer for use in thermal imaging viewfinders.
- Also, the company has received an order from a new customer for its Lightning 2K OLED backplane wafers.
- "The new orders validate the power of our fabless business model, under which we either sell finished OLED microdisplays to our customers by working with our OLED foundry partners or sell our highly advanced, proprietary backplane wafers to OLED OEM partners, who complete the microdisplays for sale to their own customer base," VP/GM Kopin OLED Displays Dennis Natale commented.
- This business model provides more flexibility to meet customer demands without incurring the major fixed capital investment associated with the OLED deposition process.
- Shares trading 6% higher premarket.