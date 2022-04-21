Poshmark, ThredUp and Stitch Fix could face new resale rival with Lululemon swooping in

The apparel sector heard more about Lululemon's (LULU) "Like New" program on Wednesday at an investor event.

The Lululemon Like New program allows guests to exchange used product for a store credit and serves as a resale platform for the used goods, which are products sold on the LULU website at a discount. Morgan Stanley thinks the Like New resale program should drive higher existing customer engagement, as well as help attract new customers acquisition with it aimed as a lower-priced, sustainability-oriented offering.

That makes the LULU resale expansion a potential threat to ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP), Farfetch (FTCH), Rent the Runway (RENT), The RealReal (REAL), Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH), and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Read more about the Lululemon investor event and the reaction of analysts.