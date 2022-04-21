Marsh & McLennan Q1 earnings beat as revenues book gains across the board
Apr. 21, 2022 8:29 AM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) first-quarter earnings topped the average analyst estimate as revenues for its Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segment strengthened during the quarter.
- Q1 Risk and Insurance Services revenue of $3.54B, up from $3.22B in Q1 of last year. Operating margin of 31.6% in Q1 vs. 32.9% in Q1 2021.
- Q1 Consulting revenue of $2.01B compared with $1.87B in Q1 2021. Operating margin was 19.5% in the first quarter vs. 19.3% in Q1 a year ago.
- Total Q1 revenues of $5.54B beat the consensus of $5.50B and rose from $5.08B in Q1 2021.
- Q1 operating income of $1.44B vs. $1.35B in the year-ago period.
- Expenses were $1.61B in Q1, up from $1.51B in Q1 2021.
- Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
- In the beginning of April, Marsh & McLennan's Oliver Wyman agreed to buy Booz Allen's management consulting business.