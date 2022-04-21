Jobless claims down 2K to 184K
Apr. 21, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Initial Jobless Claims: -2K to 184K vs. 175K consensus and 186K prior (revised from 185K).
- 4-week moving average was 177,250, a increase of 4,500 from the previous week's revised average of 172,750.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ended April 9, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 196,897 in the week ended Apr. 16, a decrease of 27,235 (or 12.2%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected a decrease of 24,800 (or 11.1 percent) from the previous week. There were 583,397 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.417M vs. 1.475M prior and 1.455M consensus.
- Added at 8:50 AM ET: "The overall picture with unemployment claims is one of remarkable stability, underscoring the continuing strength of the job market. The claims picture aligns with the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book showing strong demand for workers across most of the country and most sectors of industry," said Mark Hamrick, Senior Economic Analyst, Bankrate.