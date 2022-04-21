Direxion Shares plans to unveil six commodity-based ETFs

Direxion Shares outlines a new plan to unveil six new commodity-based exchange traded funds that focus on lumber, copper, corn, soybeans, coffee, and breakfast commodities in accordance with the firm’s latest U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The six ETFs are as follows: Direxion Lumber Strategy ETF, Direxion Copper Strategy ETF, Direxion Corn Strategy ETF, Direxion Soybeans Strategy ETF, Direxion Coffee Strategy ETF, and the Direxion Breakfast Commodities Strategy ETF.

All six ETFs follow the same model of investing in monthly futures contracts that are related to the specific commodity. From an expense ratio stance, all six funds will come forward with a 0.70% expense ratio as well.

Furthermore, the Direxion Breakfast Commodities Strategy ETF encompasses a grouping of commodity futures that include corn, coffee, lean hogs, sugar, orange juice, and wheat.

Additionally, according to the prospectus, each fund “utilizes a rolling strategy that targets the largest roll yield to determine the next [commodity] futures contract month in which the index will invest to replace the expiring futures contracts by measuring the current shape of the forward curves of [the commodity] futures contract prices and using a systematic methodology to identify the contract months with the largest roll yield using the most liquid of all available contracts.”

Direxion’s intended funds will undoubtedly find themselves fighting for market share alongside other commodity-based ETFs and ETNs such as (NYSEARCA:JO), (NASDAQ:WOOD), (CUT), (CORN), (SOYB), (CANE), (SGG), (NYSEARCA:WEAT), (NYSEARCA:DBA), and (TAGS).

