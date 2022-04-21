Codexis and seqWell commence strategic investment and partnership
Apr. 21, 2022 8:36 AM ETCodexis, Inc. (CDXS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) and seq.Well initiates a strategic partnership and investment to accelerate the commercialization of the latter's genomics workflow solutions.
- seqWell, a developer of transformative library preparation products for demanding genomics applications, plan to collaborate on using Codexis’ CodeEvolver platform technology for enzyme optimization with seqWell’s growing portfolio of genomics workflow and library preparation products.
- Under the partnership, Codexis led seqWell's $7M Series C financing with a $5M investment.
- "This investment amplifies Codexis' strategic growth ambitions in the life science tools area and accelerates seqWell's ability to bring exciting new products to market by leveraging Codexis’ enzyme engineering capabilities," SVP & General Manager of Codexis' Performance Enzymes business unit commented.