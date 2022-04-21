CGRN, AIM and RDBX among pre market gainers
- Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) +23% lands a service contract with one of the largest North American energy infrastructure companies.
- Mullen Automotive (MULN) +20% on conducting solid-state battery cell testing with BIC.
- AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) +13% provides summary of Ampligen data supporting synergistic potential with checkpoint blockade therapies.
- Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT) +15%.
- Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) +12%.
- American Airlines (AAL) +10% on Q1 results.
- United Airlines Holdings (UAL) +9% on Q1 results.
- Tesla (TSLA) +7% on Q1 results.
- Kopin (KOPN) +6% expands OLED business with new customers and orders.
- Alaska Air (ALK) +6% on Q1 results.
- ABB (ABB) +6% on Q1 results.
- Blackstone (BX) +5% on Q1 results.