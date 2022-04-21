Pool stock soars on earnings beat, guidance boost ahead of swimming pool season
Apr. 21, 2022 8:40 AM ETPool Corporation (POOL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is up 5% in premarket trading on Thursday after reporting easy beat in Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Revenue of $1.4B (+32.1% Y/Y) beats by $130M, reflecting strong demand for company's outdoor living products in addition to elevated price inflation of approximately 10% to 12%.
- The swimming pool supplies company told that its first quarter sales also benefited ~5% from both a pull forward of customer early buys and an extra selling day during the quarter.
- Base business sales grew 26%.
- Gross profit increased 49% to a record $447.2M with gross margin expanding 330 bps to 31.7%.
- Operating income improved 83% to $235.7M.
- GAAP EPS of $4.41 beats by $1.27. Non-GAAP EPS was $4.23.
- The company ended the quarter with inventory level of $1.6B, up 68% compared to March 31, 2021.
- Raised Guidance: FY 22 EPS is now expected to range between $18.34 to $19.09, up from prior guidance range of $17.19 to $17.94. That compares with consensus estimate of $17.69 for FY22 GAAP EPS.
- "We are raising our annual earnings guidance range to $18.34 to $19.09 per diluted share, including the impact of year-to-date tax benefits of $0.18, to reflect our confidence in our industry's dynamics, which supports the sustained momentum and long-term growth of our business," said Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO.
