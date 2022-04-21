M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) shares are gaining 2.1% in Thursday premarket trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck upgrades the stock to Overweight from Underweight as the forward yield curve prices in the likelihood of a full 300 basis points of rate hikes for this year.

M&T (MTB) "is one of the biggest beneficiaries" of baking in 100% of the fed funds forward curve vs. the analyst's previous stance of incorporating 80% of the curve.

Management said in its Q1 earnings call that it expects each 25-basis point rate hike in the federal funds rate to add $165M-$225M annually to net interest income. "This was the first time they indicated this asset sensitivity so clearly for the recent combination with PBCT (People's United Financial)," Graseck wrote in a note to clients.

M&T (MTB) agreed in February 2021 to acquire People's United. The acquisition closed on April 1, 2022.

The bank has a large cash pile and intends to reinvest $2B of cash into securities quarterly in 2022, generating ~2.4% at a two- to three-year duration. The Overweight rating also incorporates an expected acceleration in stock buybacks, Graseck said.

The analyst's Overweight rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

