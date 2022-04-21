Magna to rollout new Slovakia facility for expanding ADAS and Electrification market
Apr. 21, 2022 8:44 AM ETMagna International Inc. (MGA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Magna (NYSE:MGA) announced its plans for a new plant in Kechnec, Slovakia to expand its ADAS and electrification footprint; new facility will support two European automakers and new global entrant.
- The facility is expected to commence operations in Q4 of 2022.
- The plant will produce some of the company's most innovative Level 2 ADAS solutions as well as technologies (most advanced front camera modules and in-cabin cameras) for the EV market.
- The site will also manufacture electronic control units for inverters used in EVs.
- This is the company's fifth manufacturing facility in Slovakia.