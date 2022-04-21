Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), in line with its precision-focused railroading operation, reported almost precisely what analysts expected on Thursday morning.

The Nebraska-based railroad operator edged analyst estimates of $2.56 in earnings per share by $0.01 while notching revenue of $5.86 billion, eclipsing expectations by $100 million.

Results were aided notably by significant increases in coal shipments. Per the company’s 8-K filing, the company saw a 38% increase in revenue ton miles for coal shipments.

"Union Pacific translated revenue growth from a strong economy, our focused business development initiatives, core pricing gains, and positive business mix, into solid financial results," CEO Lance Fritz said in a statement.

Management also noted an improved operating ratio, increasing efficiency by 70 basis points to 59.4% despite higher fuel costs. Still, this did not satisfy executives that had anticipated greater strides.

"Operationally, we did not meet expectations, which is having an impact on our customers,” Fritz lamented. “We are taking actions to improve resource utilization, increase crews and locomotives where needed, and reduce freight car inventory levels to restore fluidity."

One issue in fluidity that has persisted for Union Pacific in early 2022 is a spate of cargo thefts. While the company has noted this problem exacerbates inflationary pressures in the past, it was not explicitly mentioned in earnings materials.

Shares gained about 1% in pre-market trading.