SFLMaven to accept bitcoin as valid form of payment
Apr. 21, 2022 8:51 AM ETSFLMAVEN CORP. (SFLM)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- High-end luxury goods provider SFLMaven (OTCPK:SFLM) will accept bitcoin for purchases of high-end vintage jewelry items, both in the real world and digitally within the metaverse.
- Additionally, the company is diversifying its cash and cash-equivalents holdings to include exposure to the digital currency as a line item in its recorded holdings of assets.
- SFLMaven CEO Joseph Ladin said, "As such, we have begun to diversify the company's cash exposure with periodic investments in bitcoin."
- The move comes amid SFLM seeing unprecedented cash flows from operations in 2022 due to increasing demand, increasing web traffic at its online store and record participation in SFLMaven vintage jewelry auctions.