Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCPK:TNEYF) said Thursday it agrees to acquire privately-held Rolling Hills Energy for C$93M (US$74.4M) and that it plans a 20% dividend increase to $0.01/share per month.

Tamarack said its purchase of Rolling Hills, a pure play Clearwater oil producer in Alberta, is part of its plans to consolidate and expand its holdings in the region; it will pay C$46.5M in cash and issue ~9.3M shares at C$5.0126 each.

The company also said it expects to implement an enhanced return to shareholders payable in Q3 that will be funded through free funds flow generated during Q2.

Tamarack's Clearwater acquisitions have given the company an important cost advantage in one of the lowest cost plays in the industry, Long Player writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.