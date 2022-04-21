Capstone gets contract for microturbine-based system with a North American energy company

  • Shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) have added 15.6% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said it got a rental contract for a 600 kilowatt microturbine-based system with an energy infrastructure company in North America.
  • CGRN did not name the energy infrastructure company, but said that the contract is the sixth such microturbine-based system that has been used by the company.
  • The contract was secured by Horizon Power Systems, CGRN's exclusive distributor for the mid-western U.S. and western Canada, and is expected to be commissioned in mid-May.
  • Up to Wednesday's close, CGRN stock +0.6% YTD.
