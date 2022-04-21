Opera sells stake in social media firm Star X for $83.5M
Apr. 21, 2022 8:53 AM ETOpera Limited (OPRA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) said Thursday it sold its 19.35% stake in Star Group Interactive (Star X) to Kunlun Tech, its parent firm, for $83.5M in cash.
- An initial $28.4M will be paid within 10 business days, with the remaining to be paid in 2 equal installments by Dec. 31, 2023 and 2024 with no contingencies.
- OPRA will collect 3.5% simple annual interest on the deferred installments.
- Star X is a technology-driven social media firm focused on audio-centric social networking popular in markets like Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
- OPRA acquired the investment in 2018 for $30M.
- The sale represents a 178% cash-on-cash return on OPRA's investment.
- OPRA last month sold its 42.35% stake in NanoCred Cayman (Nanobank) for $127.1M.