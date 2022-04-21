Melvin Capital, the hedge fund that was crushed by the GameStop (NYSE:GME) short squeeze last year, is said to be considering a plan to return investors their capital, while giving them the ability to invest in a new fund.

Under the plan being discussed by Melvin Capital founder Gabe Plotkin, the hedge fund would shut at the end of June, according to a CNBC report. The fund fell 21% at the of the first quarter. Melvin would start on new fund on July 1 with the money his investors decided to reinvest.

The news comes after the WSJ reported in February that hedge fund Citadel LLC, which gave Melvin Capital about $2B when it was struggling from its short bet on GameStop (GME) last January, was again paring its investment in the fund. Bloomberg reported last month Steve Cohen's Point72 planned to redeem its investment in Melvin Capital in increments over time.

Plotkin wants to keep the new fund at or below $5 billion in capital and plans to return to a focus on shorting stocks, according to the CNBC report, which cited people familair.

Melvin ended last year down 39%. Since then, it has lost 15% in January then dropped 2.8% in February, Bloomberg reported.

Recall last January Melvin Capital lost 53% in January on bad trades like GameStop (GME).