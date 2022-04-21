Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock rises ~7% on setting up of new R&D facility
Apr. 21, 2022 8:56 AM ETBrooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NASDAQ:BTX) said it has set up a new corporate and research and development facility at The Boardwalk at Science Center Drive in San Diego, California to support translational R&D for cell therapies and genetic medicines.
- “The opening of our state-of-the-art, 5,200 square foot facility represents a significant achievement for Brooklyn as we look to expand upon our research and development efforts over the next two years,” said Brooklyn's President and CEO Howard Federoff.
- BTX +6.67% to $1.44 premarket April 21